The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.17.

THG opened at $136.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

