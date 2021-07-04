The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,320,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46,197 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of The India Fund worth $49,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in The India Fund by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The India Fund during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The India Fund by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in The India Fund by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The India Fund alerts:

NYSE:IFN opened at $21.97 on Friday. The India Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $22.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN).

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.