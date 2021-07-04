The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46,197 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of The India Fund worth $49,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The India Fund by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,863,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,195,000 after purchasing an additional 245,828 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The India Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund in the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in The India Fund by 50.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The India Fund by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFN opened at $21.97 on Friday. The India Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

