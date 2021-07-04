The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Down 25.2% in June

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SCX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. 13,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,061. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The L.S. Starrett has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $9.92.

Get The L.S. Starrett alerts:

The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.94 million during the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in The L.S. Starrett by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in The L.S. Starrett by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 225,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The L.S. Starrett by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for The L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.