The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Down 5.5% on Insider Selling

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $72.37 and last traded at $72.37. 4,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 504,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.60.

Specifically, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,273,127. 31.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.61.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 107,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.