The Progressive Co. (PGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th.

The Progressive has decreased its dividend by 41.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Progressive has a payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Progressive to earn $5.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.26.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,488 shares of company stock worth $5,491,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

