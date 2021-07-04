The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Raised to $38.00

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SMPL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.