The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SMPL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.57.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.