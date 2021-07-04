theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Short Interest Down 20.7% in June

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

TGLO opened at $0.10 on Friday. theglobe.com has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09.

Get theglobe.com alerts:

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for theglobe.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for theglobe.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.