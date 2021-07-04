theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Short Interest Down 20.7% in June

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
TGLO opened at $0.10 on Friday. theglobe.com has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09.
About theglobe.com
