Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Increased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,598,815,000 after acquiring an additional 328,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,683,200,000 after acquiring an additional 93,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,336,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,081,402,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,047,856,000 after acquiring an additional 41,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.80.

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $513.32. The stock had a trading volume of 923,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $471.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.01 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

