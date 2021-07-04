Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 79.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,110 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.5% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $96,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,714,000 after buying an additional 33,314 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,291.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $513.32. 923,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,955. The company has a market cap of $201.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.01 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.80.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

