TheStreet Lowers 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a c rating to a d rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VNET. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. Research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 385.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

