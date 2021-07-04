TheStreet Lowers Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecoagro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adecoagro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.33. Adecoagro has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $11.77.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.79 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 61.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 40,877 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 5.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 774,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 37,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 230.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 1,196,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth about $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

