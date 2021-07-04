Thomas C. Chow Sells 5,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas C. Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $507,160.62.

PUBM opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.22.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

