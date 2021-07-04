Thomas C. Chow Sells 5,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Thomas C. Chow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $507,160.62.
PUBM opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.22.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
