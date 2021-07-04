ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

TDUP opened at $26.84 on Friday. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.92.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth $204,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,546,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,998,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,074,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

