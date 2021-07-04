Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Short Interest Update

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 167,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 484,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS:TTSH opened at $8.00 on Friday. Tile Shop has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $8.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.35 million, a PE ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $92.08 million during the quarter.

In other Tile Shop news, insider Robert A. Rucker sold 157,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $1,148,175.00. Also, insider Robert A. Rucker sold 97,389 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $673,931.88. In the last three months, insiders sold 490,700 shares of company stock worth $3,463,351. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

