Time New Bank (TNB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $408,136.00

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Time New Bank coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $10.77 million and approximately $408,136.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00053678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.48 or 0.00765935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.57 or 0.07884431 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

Time New Bank (TNB) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.