Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TPT. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Topps Tiles from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Topps Tiles from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

TPT opened at GBX 71 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 664.02. Topps Tiles has a 52 week low of GBX 38.35 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 76.40 ($1.00). The firm has a market cap of £139.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

