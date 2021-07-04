Tornado Cash (TORN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.45 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $37.63 or 0.00108831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $33.65 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00045465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00132122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00168329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,547.05 or 0.99917059 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,377 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

