Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives $41.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $28.85 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $29.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.79.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

