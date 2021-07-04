Tradition Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.59.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $145.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.93. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

