TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 147 ($1.92). TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at GBX 147 ($1.92), with a volume of 340 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.20) price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a market cap of £33.01 million and a PE ratio of -4.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

