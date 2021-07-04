TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $136,698.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 3,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $123,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $123,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,939 shares of company stock worth $1,160,643. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 44,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMDX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 285,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,917. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 110.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.