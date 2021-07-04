Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 10,795 Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Veoneer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Veoneer by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Veoneer by 57.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Veoneer alerts:

VNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

NYSE:VNE opened at $22.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $30.71.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.30 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.