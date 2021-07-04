Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 6,742 Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.56. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,993.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $1,064,717.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,424,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,589 shares of company stock worth $6,018,513 in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.