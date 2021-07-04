Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Palomar were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palomar by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $158,697.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $466,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,300 shares of company stock worth $2,006,099. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

PLMR opened at $75.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.00 and a beta of -0.29. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $121.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.99.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. Research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

