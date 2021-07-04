Trexquant Investment LP Has $271,000 Stake in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Braskem were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Braskem by 588.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 77,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAK. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03. Braskem S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $24.11.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

