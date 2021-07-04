Trexquant Investment LP Invests $251,000 in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 20.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth about $433,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 557,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington purchased 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74. The company has a market cap of $488.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 41.73%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

