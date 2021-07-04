Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $284,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after acquiring an additional 736,201 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,799,000 after acquiring an additional 449,199 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,802,000 after acquiring an additional 29,346 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,464,000 after acquiring an additional 333,503 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $102.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

