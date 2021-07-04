Trexquant Investment LP Sells 6,424 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 34.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $191,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,028 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,974 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXEL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

