Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,653,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125,070 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,951.32 and a beta of 0.65. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,217 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $762,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,228.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,886,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

