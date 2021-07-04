Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives $24.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.95. 806,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,976. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

