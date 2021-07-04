Tribe (TRIBE) Price Hits $0.61 on Exchanges

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a total market cap of $151.09 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

