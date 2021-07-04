Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) PT Raised to C$3.75 at TD Securities

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

TMQ has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals to C$4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE:TMQ opened at C$3.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 13.77 and a current ratio of 13.77. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of C$1.90 and a one year high of C$3.70. The company has a market cap of C$447.31 million and a P/E ratio of -25.62.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

