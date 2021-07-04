Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Position Lifted by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,587 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Trimble worth $12,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 297.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

