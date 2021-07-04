Truist Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $42.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Devon Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.99.

DVN opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

