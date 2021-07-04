Truist Boosts PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $69.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price raised by Truist from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 3.40. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.97.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 218,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 938,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,284,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 83,280.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

