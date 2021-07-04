Truist Lowers Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $35.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target cut by Truist from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.82.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,716.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Purple Innovation by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,939 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Purple Innovation by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 3,332.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 339,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 329,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 29,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

