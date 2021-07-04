TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.

MEDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRxADE HEALTH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered TRxADE HEALTH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDS opened at $6.50 on Friday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TRxADE HEALTH news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,252,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,498,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $41,142. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 176.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.37% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

