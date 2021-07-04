Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Short Interest Up 40.1% in June

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the May 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.62. 1,047,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.52. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

