UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 741,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,830 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $63,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,899,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after purchasing an additional 765,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,978,000 after purchasing an additional 531,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.07.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $86.04 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.81.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

