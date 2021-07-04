UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 525,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,399 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $67,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in J. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on J shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

J stock opened at $132.73 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.69.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.