UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,926 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $79,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRTX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,954,000 after acquiring an additional 701,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $98,067,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,456,000 after purchasing an additional 293,179 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,299,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,510,000 after purchasing an additional 248,154 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRTX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.92.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,685 shares of company stock worth $7,084,035 in the last ninety days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $167.59 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.17 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.66.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.02) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

