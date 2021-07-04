UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 35,345 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,345 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.90% of Donaldson worth $66,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $73,236,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $55,409,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,847,000 after acquiring an additional 420,385 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $15,582,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Donaldson by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,896,000 after acquiring an additional 232,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DCI opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.44. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.88 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.