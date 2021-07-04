UBS Group AG Buys 16,287 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.75% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SYLD opened at $64.11 on Friday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $68.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.88.

