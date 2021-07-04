UBS Group AG Buys 214,523 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 1,339.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,523 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of ImmunoGen worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 151,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMGN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.31. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

