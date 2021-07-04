UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFTY. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,117,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 249,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,939 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the period.

Get Innovator IBD 50 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FFTY opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $49.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.