UBS Group AG Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the first quarter worth $225,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.44. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $43.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.