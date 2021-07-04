UBS Group Reiterates €71.00 Price Target for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)

UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.21 ($80.25).

LXS stock opened at €59.04 ($69.46) on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1-year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 5.76.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

