Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the May 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of UURAF opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.96. Ucore Rare Metals has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of rare earth elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

